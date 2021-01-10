Chris Lane (née O’ Donnell)

BRIDGE STREET, ABBEYFEALE

A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY

REQUIEM MASS FOR CHRIS WILL BE CELEBRATED IN THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION ABBEYFEALE ON MONDAY AT 2.00 P.M. WHICH WILL BE LIVE-STREAMED ON www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

THE FUNERAL CORTEGE WILL DEPART THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION ABBEYFEALE ON MONDAY AT 3.00 P.M. EN ROUTE TO REILIG ÍDE NAOFA ABBEYFEALE.

