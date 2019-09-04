reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home or C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Latest News
Barney Dowling, Kilbrickane, Abbeydorney and formerly of Mounthawk, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney on Friday morning for...
Chris Dee nee Boland, Greenville, Listowel and formerly of Farnstack, Lisselton and Rathkenny, Abbeydorney
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Thursday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Listowel. Requiem mass...
Three tourists taken to UHK following crash
Three tourists have been taken to hospital following a single car crash in west Kerry.The incident happened on the road from Inch to Annascaul.Gardai...
A Problem Shared – September 4th, 2019
Admin -
This week it’s Tony who joins Jerry and gives his thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.
Suicide Rates Falling – September 5th, 2019
Admin -
Martin Ryan is resource officer for suicide prevention in Cork and Kerry and Ciarán Austin with the National Office for Suicide Prevention. They both...
Latest Sports
Jimmy Deenihan Praises Kerry Defence In Draw With Dublin
A former All-Ireland Winning captain says he was impressed with the performance of the Kerry defence in last Sunday's drawn All-Ireland Football Final against...
Gordon Elliott Looking Forward To Kerry National In Listowel
The Guinness Kerry National will be the feature race during next week's seven-day Listowel Racing Festival.Top trainer Gordon Elliott, who has enjoyed great success...
Kerry Camogie Manager Ready For Limerick Challenge
It's the turn of the Kerry Ladies to chase All-Ireland glory this weekend when the county's camogie team face Limerick in the Liberty Insurance...