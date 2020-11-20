Chorca Dhuibhne’s COVID incidence rate the lowest nationally

Chorca Dhuibhne’s prevalence of COVID-19 cases is the lowest in the country.

This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

Over the past week, all six electoral areas in Kerry experienced a reduction in their rate.

During the fortnight up to Monday night (16th November), there were 107 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Listowel Local Electoral area; this gives the region a 14-day incidence rate of 373 cases per 100,000 population.

This is the third highest in the Republic.

The Killarney LEA has a rate of 84 per 100,000, with 25 cases, and the Tralee LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 73, having recorded 24 cases.

Kenmare LEA’s 14-day rate has also decreased, down to 60 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, having recorded 15 cases.

Castleisland LEA has a rate of 47 per 100,000, following 8 cases, while Corca Dhuibhne’s prevalence is the lowest in the country.

According to the HPSC, the West Kerry peninsula has recorded fewer than five new cases over the past two weeks, one of only two LEAs (Rosslare, Wexford) in the Republic to do so.

Over the two-week period up to Monday night, there were at least 179 new cases in Kerry, down from 205 the previous week.