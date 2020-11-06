Chorca Dhuibhne has fewest cases of COVID-19 in the Republic

Chorca Dhuibhne had the fewest cases of COVID-19 in the Republic over the past two weeks.

This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

Over the past week, all six electoral areas in Kerry experienced a reduction in their rate.

It’s been over two weeks since Level 5 restrictions were imposed.

During the fortnight up to Monday night (2nd November), there were 96 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Listowel Local Electoral Area; this gives the region a 14-day incidence rate of 334 cases per 100,000 population.

When the same information was released for the fortnight up to the previous Monday, the North Kerry region had among the highest incidence rates countrywide at over 630 per 100,000.

The Killarney LEA has a rate of 118 per 100,000, with 35 cases, and the Tralee LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 221, having recorded 73 cases.

Kenmare LEA’s 14-day rate has also decreased, down to 92 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, having recorded 23 cases.

Castleisland LEA has a rate of 128 per 100,000, following 22 cases, while Corca Dhuibhne’s prevalence is the lowest in the country.

According to the HPSC, the West Kerry peninsula has recorded fewer than five new cases over the past fortnight, the only LEA in the Republic to do so.

Accordingly, over the two-week period up to Monday night, there were at least 249 new cases in Kerry.