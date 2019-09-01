Childhood vaccination rates for different diseases vary greatly in Kerry

A report has shown a wide variation in Kerry when it comes to vaccination rates for young children for different diseases.

The data is contained in an immunisation uptake report published by the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre for the first quarter of the year.

Nationally, the uptake for the meningitis B vaccine was 92% and 89% for the other available vaccines for polio and rotavirus for children who were 12 months old during the first quarter of this year.

For children aged 24 months during the period the national uptake for vaccines fell between 1 and 3% apart from rotavirus; the highest uptake of 93% were for vaccines including polio and hepatitis B.

The uptake of MMR stood at 91%.

In Kerry, no vaccine reached the target of 95% in the quarter.

Uptake rates ranged from 85% for the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) to 94% for several vaccines including polio and hepatitis B; the uptake for MMR in the county was 90%.

The uptake of PCV dropped by 2%, the meningitis C vaccine fell by 1%, meningitis B improved by 2% and rotavirus increased by 1%.