Child airlifted from Ventry

A child was airlifted from west Kerry to University Hospital Cork yesterday after being rescued from a stream in the area.

The boy, believed to be two years old, had fallen into a stream on Ventry beach.

Its believed that he slipped into a stream on the beach and got into difficulty while in the water.

Valenia Coastguard Radio Station co-ordinated the rescue and Dingle Coastguard and Gardai assisted at the scene and attended to the child.

A medical helicopter from Cork was tasked to Ventry and transferred the child to Cork University Hospital as a precaution.