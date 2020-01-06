Chief Superintendent says driving-related offences in Kerry increased during 2019

The top garda in Kerry says driving-related offences increased during 2019.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Eileen Foster was outlining the number of detections last year for speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, drink-driving and not wearing a seat belt.

All categories experienced increases between January and the middle of December last year.

There were 326 detections for drink driving in the county up to mid-December; up 9% on the same period in 2018.

Speeding in the county is up 65%, with 1,746 offences recorded.

Garda detections for not wearing a seat belt are up 23% year-on-year, with 416 offences recorded, while mobile phone use while driving also continues to be an issue.