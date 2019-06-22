Chief Executive of Kerry County Council says infrastructure must accommodate two million people annually

The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council says the county’s infrastructure must be able to accommodate two million people annually.

Moira Murell says the local authority co-ordinates with various tourism bodies in the county to develop facilities and amenities.

She says parts of the county’s tourism strategy focuses on infrastructure, which includes transport, water and waste services, along with public amenities and tourist attractions.

She claims 1-in-5 people in Kerry are employed in the tourism sector, due to two million visitors coming to the county each year.

Speaking from the Fáilte Ireland Tourist Information Office in Killarney, Ms Murell claims the county must be able to accommodate large numbers of people.