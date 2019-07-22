Cheques in the post for shareholders in Kerry Co-op who sold shares

Shareholders in Kerry Co-op, who opted to sell their shares, should receive their cheques in the post this week.

A payout of almost €90 million will be distributed amongst the eligible shareholders, according to a spokesperson for the co-operative.

The board of Kerry Co-Op introduced an equity redemption scheme this year to allow all shareholders the opportunity to redeem their ordinary shares for cash.

Shareholders will get a second chance to redeem their shares in November. Share prices in Kerry Co-op are at an all time high at the moment.