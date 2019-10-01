Cheque for over €22,000 presented to St Mary of the Angels

Team Geaney out in force again…Denis Geaney, left, and his team of cyclists, not only cycled the Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle for St Marys of the Angels, Beaufort, but organised a special barbeque at Scott’s Hotel, Killarney, to help raise funds for the residential community. It provides services to individuals with a range of needs including complex medical care, dual diagnosis and high physical support with physical and intellectual disabilities ranging from moderate to profound. Many residents have been living here for most of their lives. Denis and his team raised an amazing €22,150.00 for the residential centre. John Fitzgerald on behalf of St Mary of the Angels recieved the cheque. also included Patricia Lynch, Team Geaney, Marcus Gunther, St Mary of the Angels, Eileen O’Leary, Team Geaney and John Fitzgerald, St Mary of the Angels.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan
A cheque for over €22,000 has been presented to St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort.
It was given to Jack Fitzpatrick, Chairman of St Mary of the Angels, at Scott’s Hotel in Killarney last night.
The facility in Beaufort provides services to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities ranging from moderate to profound.
The proceeds were the result of two events this summer when Team Geaney, a group of almost 90 cyclists, took on the Ring of Kerry in July, and also held a fundraising barbecue in June.
This is the second year the group has fundraised for local charities.
Sean Hurley reports.
https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CHEQUE01.mp3
Team Geaney out in force again…Denis Geaney and his team of cyclists, not only cycled the Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle for St Marys of the Angels, Beaufort, but organised a special barbeque at Scott’s Hotel, Killarney, to help raise funds for the residential community. It provides services to individuals with a range of needs including complex medical care, dual diagnosis and high physical support with physical and intellectual disabilities ranging from moderate to profound. Many residents have been living here for most of their lives. Denis and his team raised an amazing €22,150.00 for the residential centre. Organiser Denis Geaney said “We are truly grateful to all the musicians who played and gave their time and talents to the event. A big thank you to all the organising committee, volunteers and staff at Scotts Hotel, the response and turnout for the Barbeque was fantastic, St Mary of the Angels is close to everyones heart in Kerry”. John Fitzgerald on behalf of St Mary of the Angels recieved the cheque. Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan