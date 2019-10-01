Cheque for over €22,000 presented to St Mary of the Angels

A cheque for over €22,000 has been presented to St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort.

It was given to Jack Fitzpatrick, Chairman of St Mary of the Angels, at Scott’s Hotel in Killarney last night.

The facility in Beaufort provides services to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities ranging from moderate to profound.

The proceeds were the result of two events this summer when Team Geaney, a group of almost 90 cyclists, took on the Ring of Kerry in July, and also held a fundraising barbecue in June.

This is the second year the group has fundraised for local charities.

Sean Hurley reports.