Cheltenham 2021 Countdown Continues

Willie Mullins has confirmed he’s on course to bring one of his strongest ever teams to next months Cheltenham Festival.

He’s issued upbeat bulletins on all his stable stars as he makes final preparations for the assault on the big meeting, in which he hopes to make history.

Mike Vince has been hearing from Mullins as the countdown begins.

Mike Vince has also been hearing from Nicky Henderson who’s confirmed his team are bang on course for the Cheltenham Festival in less than three weeks’ time.

Shishkin, Altior and Champ are amongst the star names set to head his challenge at a meeting where he’s enjoyed unparalleled success headlined by 8 wins in the Champion Hurdle.