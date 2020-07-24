Chauffeur association travelling through Kerry today to highlight issues

An association representing chauffeurs is travelling through western counties today, in an effort to highlight their plight to government.

The Western Chauffeur Drive Association Ireland (WCDAI) represents a network of chauffeur companies throughout Ireland, including six large travel companies in Kerry.

The convoy, which departed Killarney at 8am this morning, is travelling through Limerick, Clare and Galway.

Secretary Fergal Jordan says the July Stimulus Package failed to provide a financial intervention to help operators stay in business until 2021.

He says the association is the little-known link between thousands of tourism accommodations, facilities and amenities around the country.

Fergal Jordan wants the government to speak with the association.