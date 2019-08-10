Charley Mc Carthy, Ballyspillane, Killarney and late of Lyreatough, Kilcummin, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm on Sunday evening to the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem mass on Monday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeenduve, Killarney. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care.