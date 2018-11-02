Charleville’s Favourite Tag Won’t Be in Minds Ahead of Lixnaw Clash

Lixnaw face Charleville in the AIB Munster GAA Intermediate Club Hurling Semi Final tomorrow.

Kerry champions Lixnaw will host the Cork intermediate victors Charleville, who have been favourites in each of their encounters this season.

Radio Kerry’s John Drummy asked the Charleville Boss, Ben O’Connor, if the favourites tag affected their preparations for the big match…





Tickets are priced at 10 euro for tomorrows game with Students and OAPS priced at 5 euro with a valid ID. U16s are free.

We will have full live commentary here on Radio Kerry this Saturday with that’s to Foleys Gala Express, The Cross, Lixnaw.