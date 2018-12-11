Charles Horan, O’Connell’s Demesne, Limerick Road Castleisland & Late of Main Street, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Wednesday evening (Dec.12th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Cordal Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Cordal.

