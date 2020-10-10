Charity runners must complete Wild Atlantic Way adventure from home due to Level 3 restrictions

Two men who have attempted to run the entire Wild Atlantic Way for charity must now finish the final stretch at home.

Chris Barry from Cork, and Jason Adam-Hein from Offaly, have been running for 27 days for Mental Health Ireland, after setting off on the Wild Atlantic Way in Derry on September 13th.

The two men, who have by now made it all the way to Kerry, planned to finish their 2,500 (2 and a half thousand) km adventure in Kinsale.

Following the announcement that the whole of Ireland would move to Level 3 of the government’s COVID-19 restriction plan, Chris and Jason are unable to continue the run over the border into Cork.

Chris must now travel to Kildare, while Jason must travel to Manchester, to complete the final 400km from their homes.

Chris Barry says that while it’s unfortunate that they can’t finish the run where they wanted, they’re viewing it as another challenge.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so on the website www.s2smentalhealth.com, or on the Instagram page s2s_35.