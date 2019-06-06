Charity received state funding of almost €1.5m for unopened autism centre in Tralee

The Irish Society for Autism was paid a government grant of almost one-and-a-half million euro for a residential centre near Tralee that has lain closed for five years.

The charity owns the centre for adults with autism in Dromavalla, Ballyseedy which was completed in 2014 but has yet to open due to lack of funding.

Over €200,000 was raised through the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle as well as through other fundraisers for the project.





The Irish Society for Autism says it continues to work diligently in order to ensure an autism specific service will be provided in Kerry.

Kerry County Council says that 12 years ago, the then Department of the Environment approved a grant under the Capital Assistance Scheme of €1,552,775 for the construction of the residential centre for adults with autism in Dromavalla.

The council, which operates the grant, says the Irish Society for Autism was paid €1,475,136 and the balance of the funding will be payable to the charity when the facility is finally occupied.

In December 2016, the council’s senior executive officer in housing wrote to the ISA expressing concern at a lack of progress in opening the facility and that if the situation continued, the council might have no option but to seek the repayment of the €1.47 million.

The ISA says funding for the service will be provided by the HSE once a suitable service provider is confirmed and approved by the HIQA, the regulator of health and social care services, and by the HSE.

The charity, Inspire Wellbeing, which was due to run the centre on behalf of the Irish Society Autism, says it’s no longer involved due to lack of HSE funding.

The HSE says the centre is not its project and has no funding available but would be happy to make the case for funding to government.

Documents seen by Radio Kerry indicate that the project has been disadvantaged by state health policy which has moved away from providing residential care for those with special needs to that of funding community care models.

Substantial changes have been made to the centre to meet these requirements.