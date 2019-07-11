Charity launching campaign to improve chemotherapy services in UHK

A charity is launching a campaign to improve chemotherapy services in UHK.

Comfort for Chemo Kerry is a new charity which hopes to develop a centre of excellence to provide care for cancer patients in Kerry and their families.

Currently, chemotherapy services are offered in University Hospital Kerry.

However, Comfort for Chemo Kerry hopes to expand these services with the assistance of UHK management.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mikey Sheehy, who’s on the new charity’s committee, says this could include the construction of a purpose-built unit on the grounds of the hospital.

The charity says the primary goal is to provide comfort to those in need of chemotherapy services in Kerry.

More details on this morning’s Kerry Today.