Charity calf sale in memory of late Kerry farmer

Farmers from Kerry and beyond are being asked to donate calves for a special charity sale in memory of a north Kerry farmer, who passed away in January.

41-year-old John McGrath from Moyvane, who had oesophageal cancer, raised €45,000 for the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry prior to his death.

John’s fiancé Erin Stack is organising a calf sale in Listowel Mart next Wednesday (24th March) to carry out his wish to raise more funds for the unit that cared for him so well.

Erin says John supported everyone around him despite facing a terminal diagnosis and he has left a lasting legacy:

If you want to contact Erin Stack you can phone 087 175 5324 or email: [email protected]

Transport is available to collect calves from around the country.

You can also donate by logging onto this GoFundMe page.