Charity 31 Card drive at the GAA Hall Farranfore this Saturday September 28th at 9.15pm. All in aid of the Kerry Cancer Support Group – Kerry/Cork Health Link Bus. Refreshments & spot prizes.
UHK says every effort being made to increase inpatient admissions
Every effort is being made to increase capacity for inpatient admissions at University Hospital Kerry.A spokesperson says the hospital has experienced an increased number...
Lack of mobile phone delayed emergency services in fatal Kilgarvan kayaking accident
A report into the drowning of a kayaker in Kilgarvan found the lack of a mobile phone resulted in a 37-minute delay in calling...
Success for three Kerry businesses in Georgina Campbell Hospitality Awards
Three Kerry businesses have been named among the recipients in this year's Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality AwardsDromquinna Manor in Kenmare was named...
A Problem Shared with Tony and Val
Suicide Epidemic within the Traveller Community – September 25th, 2019
Brigid Quilligan from the Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee this week to highlight mental health issues within...
Trolley Crisis – September 25th, 2019
Mary Power; Industrial Relations Officer for Cork and Kerry with the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation discusses the trolley crisis in University Hospital Kerry...