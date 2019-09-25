A Charalois Heifer is missing from the Dromulton, Currow area since last Saturday evening. Heifer is tagged. Phone 085 2162540
Castleisland to Farranfore road to reopen shortly following crash
The Castleisland to Farranfore road will reopen shortly following a crash.The emergency services were dealing with a crash at Dysart graveyard, which occurred in...
NCT service provider seeking sites for expansion in Kerry, Cork and Limerick
The National Car Testing Service is looking for sites or buildings to develop new NCT centres in Kerry, Cork and Limerick.Applus Car Testing is...
Layouts being considered for new Caherciveen primary care centre
The Health Service Executive has engaged a developer for a new primary care centre in Caherciveen.The update was given at the recent HSE South...
Bruce Springsteen – The Definitive
Bruce Springsteen - The Definitive
The Global Village – September 24th, 2019
The Global Village - September 24th, 2019
Make Way Day – September 24th, 2019
AnnaMarie Foley from Tralee us a volunteer with the Disability Federation of Ireland and has a disability herself. She joined us in studio to...