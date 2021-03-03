Chaotic scenes described at Tralee graveyard

Scenes at a Tralee graveyard have been described as chaotic as so many people are using their cars to access it.

Councillor Johnnie Wall told the Tralee Municipal District meeting that people can hardly access Rath cemetery due to the volumes of cars.

Previously, the Fianna Fáil councillor called for a traffic management plan to be developed.

Tralee Municipal District Manager, Michael Scannell, said some members of the public are taking advantage of the fact that the council allows vehicular access for the elderly and disabled to visit graves.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Terry O’Brien appealed for people to have a social conscious when accessing Rath cemetery.