Changes appear to be on the way in the Kerry Senior football squad for 2019.

A number of players previously involved with the panel have not been called into initial team planning meetings ahead of the new season.

These include Fionn Fitzgerald, Daithi Casey, Barry John Keane and Ronan Shanahan.





However, it’s still early days and not a closed panel by any means.

Also, it’s believed some players who would be eligible for the U20s in 2019 could instead be with the Seniors next season.