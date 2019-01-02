Changes Promised To Stages On 2019 Cartell.ie Rally Of The Lakes

Preparations are well underway for the 2019 Cartell.ie Rally of the Lakes.

The Killarney based event will take place on its usual May Bank Holiday Weekend slot from the 3rd to the 5th of May.

In an announcement on Social Media, the organising committee has promised that stages this year will be very different and some new stages will be introduced,

as well as others that haven’t been run in over 20 years.





The Rally Of The Lakes forms as a counting round to the 2019 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and will be round 4 in 2019, as Galway is back on the calendar after a years break in 2018.