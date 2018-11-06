Changes To Local GAA Weekend Programme

There’s a change of time for the County Senior Hurling League Div 1 Final.

To avoid any issue with fading light Causeway against Ballyduff on Saturday is to start at 2.30.

That Final is on in Causeway.





There’s a change of venue for the County Senior Football League Div 4 Promotion Play-Off on Sunday.

Due to the unavailability of Mountcoal, the match between Tarbert and Firies will now go ahead in Connolly Park, Tralee.

Throw-in is at 2.30.

South Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Walsh’s SuperValu

¼ Final

St Michael’s/Foilmore v St. Mary’s on Sunday @ 1.30 in Foilmore

Extra time if required

Semi-final draw to be made after the game



East Kerry Football

Dr. O’Donoghue Cup

Quarter Final – Extra Time if necessary

First Team Named is at Home

Rathmore V Spa – Friday 9 at 8

Fr. Galvin Cup

First Team Named is at home

Semi Final – Extra Time if necessary

Listry V Cordal – Sunday at 12

Minor “A” Championship

Semi Final – Extra Time if necessary

Neutral Venue

Rathmore V Gneeveguilla – Saturday at 3

