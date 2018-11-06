Changes To Local GAA Weekend Programme

There’s a change of time for the County Senior Hurling League Div 1 Final.
To avoid any issue with fading light Causeway against Ballyduff on Saturday is to start at 2.30.
That Final is on in Causeway.
There’s a change of venue for the County Senior Football League Div 4 Promotion Play-Off on Sunday.
Due to the unavailability of Mountcoal, the match between Tarbert and Firies will now go ahead in Connolly Park, Tralee.
Throw-in is at 2.30.
South Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Walsh’s SuperValu
¼ Final
St Michael’s/Foilmore v St. Mary’s on Sunday @ 1.30 in Foilmore
Extra time if required
Semi-final draw to be made after the game
East Kerry Football
Dr. O’Donoghue Cup
Quarter Final – Extra Time if necessary
First Team Named is at Home
Rathmore V Spa – Friday 9 at 8
Fr. Galvin Cup
First Team Named is at home
Semi Final – Extra Time if necessary
Listry V Cordal – Sunday at 12
Minor “A” Championship
Semi Final – Extra Time if necessary
Neutral Venue
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla – Saturday at 3