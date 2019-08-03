Changes To Kerry Team For All-Ireland Senior Football Championship ¼ Final

Kerry have made two changes to their team for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship ¼ Final against Dublin on Monday.

Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh are in for Kayleigh Cronin and Siofra O’Shea.

1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil

2 Anna O’Reilly Fossa

3 Eilís Lynch Castleisland Desmonds

4 Julie O’Sullivan Inbhear Scéine Gaels

5 Aishling O’Connell Éire Óg

6 Tara Breen Beaufort

7 Ciara Murphy Miltown/Listry

8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds

9 Amanda Brosnan Dr. Crokes – Captain

10 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St. Senans

11 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels

12 Emma Dineen Glenflesk

13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort

14 Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh Corca Dhuibhne

15 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort



Subs

16 Robyn White Ballymacelligott

17 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore

18 Ciara O’Brien Laune Rangers

19 Amy Foley Beaufort

20 Miriam O’Keeffe Finuge/St.Senans

21 Siofra O’Shea Southern Gaels

22 Danielle O’Leary Rathmore

23 Aoife Newell Na Gaeil

24 Mairead Bennett Spa

25 Sarah Murphy Rathmore

26 Megan O-Connor Na Gaeil

27 Niamh Ní Conochuir Corca Dhuibhne

28 Aoife O’Callaghan Rathmore

29 Ella Teehan Miltown/Listry

30 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets