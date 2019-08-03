Changes To Kerry Team For All-Ireland Senior Football Championship ¼ Final

Kerry have made two changes to their team for the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship ¼ Final against Dublin on Monday.
Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh are in for Kayleigh Cronin and Siofra O’Shea.
1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil
2 Anna O’Reilly Fossa
3 Eilís Lynch Castleisland Desmonds
4 Julie O’Sullivan Inbhear Scéine Gaels
5 Aishling O’Connell Éire Óg
6 Tara Breen Beaufort
7 Ciara Murphy Miltown/Listry
8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds
9 Amanda Brosnan Dr. Crokes – Captain
10 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St. Senans
11 Anna Galvin Southern Gaels
12 Emma Dineen Glenflesk
13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort
14 Louise Ní Mhuireachtaigh Corca Dhuibhne
15 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort
Subs
16 Robyn White Ballymacelligott
17 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore
18 Ciara O’Brien Laune Rangers
19 Amy Foley Beaufort
20 Miriam O’Keeffe Finuge/St.Senans
21 Siofra O’Shea Southern Gaels
22 Danielle O’Leary Rathmore
23 Aoife Newell Na Gaeil
24 Mairead Bennett Spa
25 Sarah Murphy Rathmore
26 Megan O-Connor Na Gaeil
27 Niamh Ní Conochuir Corca Dhuibhne
28 Aoife O’Callaghan Rathmore
29 Ella Teehan Miltown/Listry
30 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets