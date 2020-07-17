Changes to Diocese of Kerry announced

The Bishop of Kerry has announced changes to clergy appointments within the Diocese.

Ray Browne is also urging parishioners to adjust contact with each other in line with public health guidelines to keep COVID-19 suppressed.

In his annual statement, Bishop Ray Browne offered his sympathies following the recent deaths of Fr Liam Comer and Fr Michael Fleming.

The Bishop said his hope was to have very few new appointments this summer, this became even more of a priority with coronavirus.

PP of Fossa, Fr Tom Looney and Assistant Priest in St John’s Tralee, Fr James Linnane are both retiring.

The following changes will come into effect on August 5th:

Fr. Kevin Sullivan Milltown to be PP Killorglin

Fr. Pat Crean Lynch Spa to be PP Ardfert

Fr. Francis Nolan to be PP Spa with continuing ministry in St. John’s Tralee

Fr. Danny Broderick Eyeries to be PP Milltown

Fr. Jerry Keane Annascaul to be PP Eyeries

Fr. Niall Geaney Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Tralee to be PP Fossa

Fr. Donal O’ Conor Chaplain IT Tralee to be priest in residence Annascaul

Fr. Vitalis Barasa, from Kenya, is to minister in St. John’s Tralee

Fr. Amos Surungai Ruto, also from Kenya, to minister in Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Tralee

Priests of all Pastoral Areas of the Diocese take up different responsibilities outside their own parishes and within the Pastoral Area.

Bishop Browne began a listening process in the diocese earlier this year in response to fewer priests; he says the years ahead will mean much more lay ministry working with clergy.