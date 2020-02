Change Of Venue For Kerry v Limerick U20 Munster Semi-Final

GAELIC GAMES

There’s a change of venue for Kerry’s Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Semi-final against Limerick tonight.

The game has been moved from LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick City Centre to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock.

John Sugrue has named his starting 15 who will be eyeing a place in next week’s final.

1 Marc Kelliher, Glenflesk

2 Owen Fitzgerald, Gneeveguilla

3 James McCarthy, Kenmare

4 Dan McCarthy, Kenmare

5 Luka Brosnan, Castleisland Desmonds

6 Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks

7 Sean O Brien, Beaufort

8 Darragh Lyne, Killarney Legion

9 Michael O Gara, Austin Stacks

10 Paul Walsh, Brosna

11 Patrick Darcy, Glenflesk

12 Killian Falvey, Annascaul

13 Ruaidhri Ó Beaglaoich, An Gaeltacht

14 Sean Keane, Listowel Emmetts

15 Paul O Shea, Kilcummin

The subs are:

16 Deividas Uosis, Dingle

17 Alan Dineen, Rathmore

18 Sean O’Connell, Cordal

19 Colm Moriarty, Annascaul

20 Tadhg Ó Siochrú, Tuosist

21 Dylan Geaney, Dingle

22 Sean Quillter, Austin Stacks

23 Eddie Horan, Scartaglen

24 Jack O Connor, Beaufort