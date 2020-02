Round 3 of the Allianz Football League has Kerry away to Tyrone this afternoon.

The Kingdom are unbeaten to date, with one win and one draw in Division 1.

Their hosts have a win and a loss from the first two weekends of the League.

There’s a 2 o’clock start in Edendork, near Dungannon-the game was moved from Omagh.

Former Kerry captain Ambrose O'Donovan firstly gives his thoughts on the Kerry team selection