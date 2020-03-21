Your Chance To Win In The Kerry Camogie Challenge

Kerry camogie star Niamh Leen and her team-mates are encouraging people to take part in The Kerry Camogie Challenge.

Niamh has posted the following on her facebook page “Hi everyone 👋🏽 I hope everyone is staying safe at this time, myself and the girls have decided to create a challenge to get everyone out, active and involved no matter what age, girls and boys. We will have 3 challenges over the next week with prizes for the winner of each challenge 🏆 All the information is explained in the video. Upload your video of challenge 1 by 8pm Sunday 22nd to be in with a chance to win a signed Kerry Camogie Jersey ✅ The winner of challenge 1 will be announced Monday morning 23rd at 10am along with challenge 2….So get outside, get pratcing and don’t forget to use the #kerrycamogieskillschallenge and get creative for some extra points