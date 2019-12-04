A chance to nominate the Kerry hero of 2019

Radio Kerry and Fexco have launched the Kerry Heroes of 2019 Awards to honour individuals and groups in our community who’ve shown outstanding courage, vision and leadership.

As the year draws to a close, this is your opportunity to honour the people who’ve made us proud to be from the Kingdom.

If you’d like to nominate your Kerry heroes, send us your entry, no more than 500 words, along with a photo of your nominee if possible, as well as your own contact details.

You can email [email protected] or write to Kerry Heroes, Kerry Today, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee.

Groups or individuals may be nominated.

Closing date is midday, Wednesday, December 18th.

The 2019 award recipients will be announced on Monday, December 23rd on a special Kerry Today programme.

The Kerry Heroes awards are proudly supported by Fexco.