More Champions Crowned At St.Mary’s Basketball Blitz

At the St.Mary’s blitz Cordal won the Division 3 Men’s A Final, 25-16 against Waterville. MVP was Eamon John O’Donoghue.

The Toppers won the Division 3 Ladies competition.

MVP-Mary Nolan, sister of Eamon John O’Donoghue.

All remaining finals will take place today in the Castleisland Community Centre, the first of the day being the Junior National School girls Local decider between Scoile Ide and Muire Gan Small.





The highlight of the event is expected to be the Munster Joinery Premier men’s final between Superleague sides Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin.

Warriors will be hoping to retain the Premier men’s title in a game which will be a warm up next for next week’s National League derby. Tip-off is at 7.40.

