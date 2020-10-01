Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy vows to clear his name after appealing a failed drugs test.The Kerry man is facing a possible 6 month ban after a sample tested positive for cocaine while at a race in France.

A urine sample given by the champion jockey at Chantilly on July 19 was found to contain metabolites of the drug. But subsequent hair tests have found no trace of the substance.

Murphy was informed of the positive test on his A sample on August 19 and on the same day he organised for an independent laboratory to undertake hair sampling to prove his innocence.





The lab analysed multiple hair segments and they tested negative for metabolites of cocaine. Those results have been shared with France Galop and Murphy is currently awaiting results of the French authority’s analysis of his B sample.

Oisin Murphy tweeted: “I have never taken cocaine in my life and will fight to clear my name.”

“I want to thank those who are supporting me and in the meantime I want to keep riding winners and focus on my career,” he added.

“I will have no further comment to make and wish to respect the processes of France Galop.”

If found guilty, Murphy could then appeal a guilty verdict, which means any decision on a ban will be delayed until after British Champions Day on October 17.