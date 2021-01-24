Chair of New York GAA Updates On Connacht Football Championship

Last year, fixtures in the Connacht Football Championship were the first to fall victim to cancellations due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Galway were due to face New York on the 3rd of May which was when the Big Apple was being brought to its knees by deaths from the coronavirus.

The GAA had said the future of the match at Gaelic Park would be considered in an overall re-drawing of the 2020 fixtures calendar, but it never materialised.

Joan Henchy from Tarbert is the Chair of New York GAA.

She has been giving John Drummey an update on the situation on the other side of the Atlantic.