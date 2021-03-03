Chair of Kerry Vintners’ says reopen all pubs at the same time

The Chair of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation says all pubs should be reopened at the same time, regardless of whether they serve food or not.

Christy Walsh was re-elected this week to lead the Kerry Vintners’ Federation.

Although there is no timeline for reopening, Mr Walsh is hoping bars may reopen in the summer months due to the promotion of staycations by the Government.

But Christy Walsh says there are challenges including getting staff back to work and the different variant of COVID-19, which is more transmissible: