Chair of Kerry Vintners Federation says longer opening hours will make no difference to majority of Kerry pubs

Longer opening hours will make no difference to the majority of pubs in Kerry.

That’s according to Christy Walsh, Chair of the Kerry Vintners Federation.

His comments follow reports that Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will propose extended opening hours for nightclubs and pubs as part of wider law reforms.

Christy Walsh says it is a step in the right direction, but that it will have very little effect on rural publicans.

He also questioned the timing of the announcement, as it came just days after reports that the hospitality industry will likely be closed until the summer.