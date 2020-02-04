Chair of Kerry TUI says members are reluctantly striking

The Chair of the Kerry branch of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland says members will be reluctantly taking to the picket line today.

Over 400 members of the TUI in Kerry will strike today as part of an ongoing row with Government over what the union says is a two-tier pay system, which is discriminatory and unfair for new entrants.

There will be pickets at ETB and voluntary schools and centres and IT Tralee.

Chair of the Kerry TUI branch, Joe Brennan says the system is affecting teachers’ morale and recruitment in urban areas.

He hopes the new Government will put this issue front and centre: