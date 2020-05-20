Chair of Kerry Tourism Industry Federation appointed to Tourism Recovery Taskforce

The chair of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation has been appointed to a new national Tourism Recovery Taskforce.

Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin have announced the formation of the special group, dedicated to spearheading economic recovery for the tourism sector.

Pat O’Leary, chair of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, and former MD of International Maritime Division at Liebherr Group is among the members.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says tourism provides employment and economic opportunity in so many areas, but that’s now under serious threat.

He says this taskforce will work to ensure tourism recovers strongly through a strategic and well formulated plan.