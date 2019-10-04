Chair of Kerry IFA says he has more to offer organisation

The Chair of Kerry Irish Farmers’ Association says he has more to offer the organisation.

Pat O’Driscoll, who is a suckler farmer on Valentia Island, is contesting the upcoming IFA Munster Regional Chair elections along with Willie Hanrahan from Clare and Harold Kingston from Cork.

Pat O’Driscoll says the IFA has to constantly evaluate itself and improve itself as an organisation to keep in touch with the membership.

He says he has a proven ability to negotiate across different farming sectors and distance is no obstacle to him when it comes to representing farmers.

However, Pat O’Driscoll told Agritime he doesn’t underestimate the task ahead and will have a lot of ground to cover before voting begins in the Munster elections in Tipperary on October 23rd: