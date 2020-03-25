Chair of Kerry IFA says mart closure is disappointing

The Chair of Kerry IFA says the closure of marts to curb the spread of coronavirus is disappointing but the farming industry will rise to the challenge.

Conference calls between the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), IFA and the Department of Agriculture are taking place to examine possible solutions and a statement is due later today.

Chair of Kerry IFA, Pat O’Driscoll says keeping the livestock trade moving is an important part of the food supply chain.

He says marts will still have a major role to play in lining up buyers and sellers as animals need to be moved from farms, but what shape that will take is unknown.

Pat O’Driscoll says the closure of marts is added to stress and anxiety: