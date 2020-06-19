Chair of Kerry IFA says farmers wary of Green Party but willing to work with them

The Chair of the Kerry branch of the IFA believes farmers are still wary of the Green Party going into Government but are willing to work with them.

Pat O’Driscoll says the Programme for Government, which still needs the approval of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party members, contains a lot of aspiration and is short on detail in relation to budgets.

However, he says a lot of the content is to be welcomed including a new Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS), which will provide vital income to farmers on marginal land.

Mr O’Driscoll says much of what the IFA lobbied for is contained in the document and that farmers want to be part of the climate change solution but must be helped to do that: