Chair of Kerry County Board disappointed extra train service not in place for Dublin matches

The chair of the Kerry County Board says he is disappointed that additional train services have not yet been provided for this weekend’s matches.

Irish Rail says no special train is being put on for Kerry supporters travelling to Dublin this weekend.

Kerry take on Tyrone in Croke Park on Sunday for a place in the All Ireland Senior Football final; the Kerry minors will battle it out with Galway in the curtain raiser.

The 7.10 service from Tralee on Sunday has quickly sold out.

Chair of the Kerry County Board, Tim Murphy says they are doing their best to convince Irish Rail to increase capacity on the train: