The Chair of the IFA’s National Hill Farming Committee is urging dog owners to obey the law and get their animals microchipped.

Kenmare farmer Flor McCarthy says this needs to be done before lambing season gets underway in the coming weeks.

Mr McCarthy says dog attacks are a big concern for sheep farmers and some owners don’t realise their dog must be under control at all times.





He says the law around microchips need to be better enforced: