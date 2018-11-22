Chair of the Aquadome urges Government to take action on compo culture

The Chair of Kerry’s biggest indoor tourist attraction has appealed to the Government to take action on compensation culture.

Denis Reen says the Aqua Dome, which employs 33 people, has a turnover of just over a million euro annually and currently has to make provision for up to €200,000 for compensation claims.

Mr Reen says the personal injuries assessment board set up by Government to reduce legal costs is of little use and says false and exaggerated claims are bringing the whole legal system into disrepute.





He says that recent reports have shown awards in Ireland are up to five times higher than the rest of Europe.