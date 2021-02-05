Chair of anti-racism group says new hate crime legislation urgently needed

New hate crime legislation is urgently needed to combat racism in Ireland.

That’s according to Perry Ogden, Chair of Sport Against Racism Ireland.

He was speaking following the decision by Judge David Waters not to give a criminal conviction to a Tralee man who sent racist messages to former footballer Ian Wright.

Mr Wright later released a statement expressing his disappointment that 18-year-old Patrick O’Brien, of Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee, who pleaded guilty to two charges, was not given a criminal conviction.

Perry Ogden says the case shines a light on society, and that we need to ask ourselves how we’re dealing with racism in schools, sports clubs, and the wider community.

He added the current hate crime legislation, the Prohibition of Incitement of Hatred Act 1989, is not fit for purpose.