More cetaceans stranded in Kerry than any other county in first two months of 2021

There were more cetaceans stranded in Kerry over the last two months than any other county.

That’s according to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, who says the number of dolphins, whales and porpoises stranded on Irish shores in January and February was the highest ever recorded.

The IWDG says it received 93 reports of stranded cetaceans during the two month-period, compared to 70 in the same period last year.

Almost 20 of these were in Kerry, which is higher than any other county.

64 of the strandings reported were of the common dolphin, while other species reported include the harbour porpoise and one rare record of a humpback whale.