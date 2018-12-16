Ceremony to remember those who died by suicide in Tralee

A special ceremony to remember those who have died by suicide in Kerry will take place today.

People from throughout the county who have lost a loved one by suicide are being invited to attend the remembrance tree event in Tralee this afternoon.

It will take place at 3pm outside the motor tax office on Princes Quay.





Families are being invited to place an ornament on the tree in memory of their loved ones throughout the Christmas period.

Sharon Roche from Tralee who lost her son to suicide says that the event will help those affected to remember loved ones at what tends to be a difficult time of the year.