CEO of pension association says government needs to urgently address retirement issues

The government needs to urgently act to address issues surrounding retirement and pensions.

That’s according to CEO of the Irish Assocation of Pension Funds, Sneem man Jerry Moriarty.

He says there needs to be a more flexible approach to retirement, including a phased-in option, which our current pension and tax systems don’t allow.

The Pensions Commission, which will examine issues related to pensions, such as contribution rates and qualifying age, is due to report its findings to government in June.

Mr Moriarty says he’s hopeful that the commission will address these issues, but that urgent government action is what’s needed.