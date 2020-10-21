CEO of Kerry County Council defends local property tax increase

The CEO of Kerry County Council has defended the decision to increase the local property tax next year.

Kerry County Councillors recently voted to increase the base rate for the local property tax by 7.5% for 2021.

CEO of the council, Moira Murrell says funds need to be raised if we want the county to develop and to ensure critical services exist.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously impacted income for the council; it’s facing a €13million deficit in the budget.

Ms Murrell says funds raised from the LPT help set up the RDI hub in Killorglin, which she says is a prime example of private public partnership.

Moira Murrell says we can’t over-rely on the tourism industry in Kerry and must create jobs in other sectors, like the RDI and community hubs: