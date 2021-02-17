CEO of Kerry Airport warns of tough months ahead

The CEO of Kerry Airport has warned of difficult months ahead as the pandemic impacts travel and tourism in the county.

John Mulhern says around 20 percent of jobs in Kerry are dependent on the tourism and hospitality sectors and says a vibrant airport is crucial to their needs.

He said Kerry Airport remains determined to support Kerry and the region’s economy when it’s safe to do so.

The airport remains open to service the Kerry-Dublin flights and to support emergency air services.

However, Mr Mulhern says Kerry Airport supports the advice to avoid non-essential air travel for now.